Xiamen Airlines inks US$1.86 billion jet engine deal at CIIE

Carrier signs on for 33 energy efficient LEAP-1A engines and services from CFM International, a US-France joint venture.

Xiamen Airlines and CFM International, the world's leading supplier of jet engines for commercial airplanes, inked a deal worth US$1.86 billion on Friday on the sidelines of the 4th China International Import Expo.

The trade involved the procurement and repair services of 33 LEAP-1A engines and related aerial items.

Under the agreement, CFM International will also provide after-sales services and solutions, plus reserve engines for jets with LEAP-1A engines, and material solutions for flights using CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engines.

LEAP engines are new-generation aviation engines produced by the US-France joint venture. They cut oil consumption and carbon emissions by about 15 percent compared to previous-generation aviation engines.

The first LEAP-1A was delivered to the China market in June 2018, and fleets of aircraft with LEAP engines have since flown 10 million hours in total.

The deal aims to further cut oil consumption and carbon emissions, Xiamen Airlines said.

The two sides said via the China International Import Expo platform that they would further expand and deepen their partnership in preparation for the aviation sector's recovery.