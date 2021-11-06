Qingdao creates supreme trade development environment

The coastal city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province has sealed 29 projects with a total investment of 30.66 billion yuan (US$4.72 billion) in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

They cover areas such as smart manufacturing and modern finance. New Focus Auto Electronic Manufacturing Production Base and Fosun cultural and tourism complex are on the list.

Qingdao has created a supreme trade development environment for businesses and it boasts nearly 30 economic parks, said Li Suman, Party secretary and director of the Qingdao Commerce Bureau.

The city is seeking deepened cooperation with Shanghai to boost the rapid and high-quality development in the international trade field, he said.

Qingdao is among the 20 international comprehensive transportation hub cities in China.

It is in full swing building an international shipping and trade finance innovation center, attracting a cluster of shipping companies from home and abroad to invest in Qingdao, said Li Hucheng, deputy Party secretary and deputy director of Qingdao Transport Bureau.

The China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area in Qingdao promoted its international logistics center, modern trade center, investment cooperation center and business, tourism and cultural exchange and development center in Shanghai.

"The business, tourism and cultural exchange and development center will fuel Qingdao's establishment as a famous international tourist destination, and it will become a culture innovation industry center with global influence," said Hao Guoxin, deputy director of the management committee of the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area.

A tourist destination cooperation mechanism among Shanghai Cooperation Organization members has been established with a regular dialogue mechanism of tourist industries and reciprocal mechanisms of their tourist markets established, he said.

Qingdao has organized 13 trading delegations in trade and business, state-owned assets, industry and information, and transportation areas to attend the 4th China International Import Expo.

