Medical authorities and multinational pharmaceutical companies reach deals

Procurement deals involving imported medicine and medical consumables worth about 47 billion yuan (US$7.23 billion) have been signed at the 4th China International Import Expo.

They were inked between China's medical authorities and multinational pharmaceutical and medical apparatus and instruments companies.

The deals were signed by the healthcare security center of the National Healthcare Security Administration, the nation's medicine procurement office and medical consumables procurement office, and multinational pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Bayer, Sanofi and Stryker.

They involved medicine as well as cardiac stents and artificial joints.