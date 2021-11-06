﻿
News / Metro

Experts brainstorm rural revitalization at forum

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0
A boost to rural revitalization was delivered at the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-11-06       0

A boost to rural revitalization was delivered at the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo.

The 2021 International Cooperation Forum in Culture and Tourism Industries, themed on "The Global Practice of Culture Industry Empowering Rural Revitalization," was held on Saturday.

Experts from home and abroad brainstormed successful cases, practices and experiences in rural revitalization via offline and online platforms.

By 2022, Shanghai will establish more than 90 rural revitalization demonstration villages where people are able to experience the typical flavor of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), said Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, at the forum.

"By 2025, Shanghai's countryside layout featuring diversified functions, integrated development of industries, sound infrastructure and public services, pleasant rural landscape, and affluent rural lives will be formed," said Jin.

Experts brainstorm rural revitalization at forum
Ti Gong

The forum aims to promote the development of rural tourism.

"Shanghai will spare no efforts in creating beautiful, ecological and liveable rural environments and promote the restoration of natural scenery and rural landscape," he added.

Shanghai has 31 villages listed as "China's beautiful leisure village" and 40 rural A-level tourist attractions.

In addition, 47 rural tourism scenic area have been listed as the first batch of the city's "leisure getaway."

Cultural and tourist villages with Shanghai's unique features are being developed in the city, according to Jin.

Xiang Yong, deputy director of the Institute for Cultural Industries of Peking University, added: "The core driving power of rural revitalization lies in cultural revitalization. Introducing art into rural cultural innovation will stimulate rural economy."

At Xikou Village of Mingshuihe Town in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, wall painting art is presented, animated tourism ambassadors have been designed, and rural tourism is developed, making it a good example of empowering tourism with a cultural approach, the forum heard.

Han Zhenqi, director of ATEC's China Office taking charge of Spain's tourism promotion in China, shared the practices of Spain's wine tourist development based on the example of Rioja known for its winery, which has become an attractive wine-themed tourist destination.

"The expo offers a good opportunity to display wine from Rioja and it creates a platform for cultural and tourist exchanges," said Han.

The forum is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Base for International Culture Trade (Shanghai).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
Jin Lei
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     