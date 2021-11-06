﻿
News / Metro

L'Oréal Group chief introduces innovative products and sustainability

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  10:23 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of the L'Oréal Group, has expressed the importance of China to L'Oréal at the CIIE.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  10:23 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of the L'Oréal Group, has expressed the importance of China to L'Oréal, and introduced its Chinese innovation hub in an online interview during the CIIE.

"We've been in China for over 24 years," said Hieronimus. "It started with a couple of people, six or seven people in an office in Shanghai. Today China has become our second subsidiary worldwide and will soon become the number one to markets where we're investing in innovation.

"Clearly we have our innovation center in Shanghai. We are developing products for all of North Asia in China. We have decided to establish the headquarters of our North Asian zone in Shanghai. Therefore there is a lot of innovation that has already been invented here with our Chinese scientists, working with Chinese consumers to create products for all of the job.

"It's true the CIIE is a great movement to exchange, to cooperate, to showcase our own innovations. There are innovations in terms of brands and products and also innovations in terms of sustainability.

"There will be a lot of examples at our booth about water saving, about plastic recycling, about new parcels to for our e-commerce.

"Here in China are teams invented where we call the green parcel, which is an e-commerce box that allows us to send products without any plastic. This has been invented in China from one of our brands rolled out to all of our brands in China."

Now it's an innovation they use all over the world, which confirms that the world offers a great opportunity for China and China offers a great opportunity for the world, said Hieronimus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     