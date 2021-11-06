L'Oréal Group chief introduces innovative products and sustainability

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of the L'Oréal Group, has expressed the importance of China to L'Oréal at the CIIE.

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of the L'Oréal Group, has expressed the importance of China to L'Oréal, and introduced its Chinese innovation hub in an online interview during the CIIE.

"We've been in China for over 24 years," said Hieronimus. "It started with a couple of people, six or seven people in an office in Shanghai. Today China has become our second subsidiary worldwide and will soon become the number one to markets where we're investing in innovation.

"Clearly we have our innovation center in Shanghai. We are developing products for all of North Asia in China. We have decided to establish the headquarters of our North Asian zone in Shanghai. Therefore there is a lot of innovation that has already been invented here with our Chinese scientists, working with Chinese consumers to create products for all of the job.

"It's true the CIIE is a great movement to exchange, to cooperate, to showcase our own innovations. There are innovations in terms of brands and products and also innovations in terms of sustainability.



"There will be a lot of examples at our booth about water saving, about plastic recycling, about new parcels to for our e-commerce.

"Here in China are teams invented where we call the green parcel, which is an e-commerce box that allows us to send products without any plastic. This has been invented in China from one of our brands rolled out to all of our brands in China."

Now it's an innovation they use all over the world, which confirms that the world offers a great opportunity for China and China offers a great opportunity for the world, said Hieronimus.