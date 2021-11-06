Sustainability and natural ingredients key to Beiersdorf's success

Beiersdorf always contributes to the strategy of sustainable development and is making efforts to reduce plastic in packing, said Vincent Warnery, chief executive officer.

Beiersdorf always contributes to the strategy of sustainable development and is making efforts to reduce plastic in packing, said Vincent Warnery, chief executive officer of Beiersdorf AG, in an online interview during the CIIE.

They try to use recyclable materials as much as possible.

"We are strongly involved in sustainability since at least two years when we were in the Paris Treaty and we were part of the very few companies which committed to reducing the carbons," Warnery said.

The company strives to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent.

"We have an army of people in research and development, in packaging, in supply," Warnery said. "We are fighting to reduce the quantities of plastic."

They prefer materials that can be recycled and have got rid of materials which can destroy the environment.

He mentioned a new NIVEA products which will be launched next year in China as an example. It uses 50 percent less plastic, and 98 percent natural ingredients.

"In 2022, NIVEA will become the first global skincare brand to be climate neutralized," he said. "This means we are going to maximum reduce the carbon footprint of our NIVEA business globally, no matter if these emissions are caused directly by us or indirectly in the whole value chain.

"During CIIE, we will showcase our new NIVEA Naturally Good Body Lotions.

"The formulas of these products have 98 percent naturally derived ingredients, which can offer full transparency for the customers and at the same time hydrate the skin effectively – for smooth, moisturised, and healthy-looking skin for 48 hours. Meanwhile, the packaging uses 50 percent less plastic than our standard packaging."



This packaging innovation, he said, is a great milestone on the way to achieve their "plastic pledge" that aims to reduce the use of fossil-based virgin plastic by 50 percent by 2025.

This new bottle is not only good for the environment, but it also allows consumers to roll-up and squeeze the bottle until the very last drop comes out.

"We will launch our NIVEA Naturally Good Body Lotions in China next year and would like to take this as a chance to bring our sustainability efforts closer to our consumers," he said.