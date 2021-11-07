Control measures in place to prevent pandemic spread

People who come to Shanghai from, or have passed through, medium-or-high-risk areas in China are required to report to their neighborhoods or hotels within 12 hours of arrival.

People who come to Shanghai from, or have passed through, medium or high-risk areas in China are required to report to their neighborhoods or hotels within 12 hours of arrival, the city's pandemic prevention and control team said today.

Those who come from, or have passed through, high-risks areas will be placed in centralized quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, they will receive four nucleic acid tests.

Those who come from, or have passed through, medium-risk areas will receive 14-day in-house quarantine, and two nucleic acid tests.

Schools should intensify checks of health codes, and assist students and faculties who come from medium- or high-risk areas to receive corresponding prevention measures.

Residents are called to avoid non-essential trips to medium- and high-risk areas, and overseas places.