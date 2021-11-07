Medical program ensures disease prevention at CIIE

A professional and precise anti-epidemic and health network is offering high-quality services to participants of the 4th China International Import Expo.

In a health livestreaming program launched by the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday, health officials said all the five medical stations and dozens of ambulances as well as a 60-member vector-control team inside the expo venue are on standby for disease prevention and control, and medical services.

"In addition, we also have anti-epidemic staff touring the venue to conduct emergency treatment if anyone is detected with fever," said Wang Tong from the Shanghai Health Commission's health enhancement department.

"We also have a volunteer team consisting of students from Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to remind people to wear masks properly, keep social distance, ensure environmental hygiene and guide people to smoking spots."

CIIE is a challenge and also an opportunity to check and improve the city's ability on COVID-19 control as well as improving public awareness of infectious disease prevention, he said.