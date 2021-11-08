COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 new imported cases

They are all Chinese returning from Kazakhstan, the UK, the US, Japan and Singapore. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Kazakhstan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 2.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese working in Singapore who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 5.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 130 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,382 imported cases, 2,314 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.