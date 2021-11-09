IKEA fined for failing colorfastness tests

IKEA China has been fined more than 210,000 yuan for selling substandard bedding products. These substandard bedding items failed tests due to poor colorfastness.

These substandard bedding items branded Barnsligdjur and imported from Pakistan failed tests due to poor colorfastness.

All of the 1,456 substandard products had been sold before the problem was detected.

A fine of 213,706 yuan has been imposed on the company with illegal gains totaling more than 6,100 yuan confiscated by the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.