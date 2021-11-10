﻿
News / Metro

Trade in a tense world: The sun sets at yet another Import Expo

﻿ Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  23:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham is taking a deeper look at what the expo is all about, international trade in a troubled world, and what it means to be part of a global world.
Directed by Andy Boreham. Shot by Andy Boreham. Edited by Andy Boreham.

Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham has been to every China International Import Expo, but this year he's taking a deeper look at what the expo is all about, international trade in a troubled world, and what it means to be part of a global world.

This in-depth, 10-minute mini-documentary about 2021's just-closed CIIE sees him talk with a number of foreign nationals – from students to figureheads of famous international brands like IKEA and L'Oreal – about what it means to trade with a rising China, and whether media reports of the Middle Kingdom as a "threat" should have the world worried.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Follow Us

