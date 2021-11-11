﻿
News / Metro

12 hospitals built to service Hongqiao medical precinct

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:11 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
Construction of five hospitals will be finished by end of year and three will start primary operations, official tells CIIE event.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:11 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0

Twelve high-end hospitals are under construction in the Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Zone and some will start trial operation by year end, an official told a Shanghai Health Commission livestream program launched at the 4th China International Import Expo.

The hospitals will deal in comprehensive and specialized care to meet the needs of people requiring high-end health services, said Hang Wenquan, director of Minhang District Health Commission.

Construction on five hospitals will be finished by the end of this year and three of them will start primary operation. They are Parkway Hospital from Singapore, StarKids Children's Hospital Shanghai and Shanghai Ci Hong OB&GYN Hospital.

"High medical demand also puts high demand on equipment and appliances. Two top PET-CT and MRI machines were introduced to the medical zone through the CIIE," Hang said.

"In addition to high-end equipment, we have also set up a big platform to encourage leading medical experts to work in the zone.

"More favorable policies like a faster procedure for imported drug and medical product approval and registration will be launched to boost health reform and enhance health development in Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region," Hang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Minhang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     