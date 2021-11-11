12 hospitals built to service Hongqiao medical precinct

Construction of five hospitals will be finished by end of year and three will start primary operations, official tells CIIE event.

Twelve high-end hospitals are under construction in the Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Zone and some will start trial operation by year end, an official told a Shanghai Health Commission livestream program launched at the 4th China International Import Expo.

The hospitals will deal in comprehensive and specialized care to meet the needs of people requiring high-end health services, said Hang Wenquan, director of Minhang District Health Commission.

Construction on five hospitals will be finished by the end of this year and three of them will start primary operation. They are Parkway Hospital from Singapore, StarKids Children's Hospital Shanghai and Shanghai Ci Hong OB&GYN Hospital.

"High medical demand also puts high demand on equipment and appliances. Two top PET-CT and MRI machines were introduced to the medical zone through the CIIE," Hang said.

"In addition to high-end equipment, we have also set up a big platform to encourage leading medical experts to work in the zone.

"More favorable policies like a faster procedure for imported drug and medical product approval and registration will be launched to boost health reform and enhance health development in Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region," Hang said.