﻿
News / Metro

Art, antiquities worth US$119 million optioned by dealers at CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
Overseas exhibitors like Sotheby's and Christie's register for 41 masterpieces by domestic and foreign artists.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
Art, antiquities worth US$119 million optioned by dealers at CIIE
Ti Gong

A painting by Zhang Daqian traded at the expo

Art, antiquities worth US$119 million optioned by dealers at CIIE
Ti Gong

A painting by Wu Guanzhong traded at the expo

Deals, deals and more deals were the buyer response to a display of artworks and antiquities at the 4th China International Import Expo.

Purchase intent was registered for 41 artworks during the expo with a combined value of more than 760 million yuan (US$119 million), the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday.

The artworks were brought in by nine overseas exhibitors such as Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillips and HENI.

Masterpieces by renowned Chinese and foreign artists such as Zhang Daqian, Wu Guanzhong, Qi Baishi, Marc Chagall and Giacometti were added to the list.

Art, antiquities worth US$119 million optioned by dealers at CIIE
Ti Gong

A visitor take photots of artworks on diaplay at the expo.

Art, antiquities worth US$119 million optioned by dealers at CIIE
Ti Gong

Artworks on display at the expo trigger broad buyer interest.

The procurement list also included seven works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, including her symbolic giant pumpkin sculpture, according to the administration.

At last year's expo, the trade volume of five artworks totaled 2.2 million yuan.

This year's event has introduced tax exemption policies, allowing each participating institution to trade five art and cultural relic pieces with zero tariffs within the expo period.

The policies were aimed at encouraging international art trade and cultural exchange, especially the return of China's cultural relics.

To further promote the artwork trading volume and the return of cultural relics, this year's CIIE established a cultural section in the services trade exhibition area for the first time.

The area of more than 1,200 square meters displayed 178 exhibits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     