Two art fairs require nucleic acid tests for all visitors

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
Stringent pandemic prevention measures apply at the West Bund Art & Design and ART021 fairs, which run from Thursday through the weekend.
Take heed! A nucleic acid test, as well as health QR code, is required if you visit the West Bund Art & Design and ART021 fairs, which run from Thursday to Sunday in Shanghai.

The result of a nucleic acid test within 48 hours is a prerequisite for each visitor and staffer at both fairs.

For convenience, both events offer on-site nucleic acid tests.

Even on VIP day today, long lines appeared at the entrance of West Bund Art & Design.

"The test result would take four to six hours," said Christine Wu, a white-collar visitor in her 40s. "But it is worth waiting."

The same thing happened at the entrance of ART021. Large crowds, including VIPs, wait for at least half an hour at the entrance.

"But everything is in order, and we are happy to see the 'power of art' during this critical time," said one of the work staff at ART021.

Ti Gong

Long lines appear at the entrance of ART021 at Shanghai Exhibition Center.

This year's West Bund Art & Design features more than 120 galleries, designer brands and art institutions from 45 cities in 18 countries.

The 9th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at Shanghai Exhibition Center features 134 galleries from 29 cities in 14 countries, the biggest edition to date.

"Seemingly the strict requirement doesn't quench people's passion," said Wang Youheng, founder of Rightway Art Space that is participating concurrently in both West Bund Art & Design and ART021.

"The two art fairs are of international level, and each has its own characteristics. I actually have chosen different artworks for each, so I don't want to miss either."

Ti Gong

Visitors view pieces of art at West Bund Art & Design.

