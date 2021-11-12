Qingpu an expo winner! West Hongqiao deals inked and 11 others on the boil

District ramped up efforts to land big projects during CIIE, says official

Fruitful gains have been acquired by Qingpu District where the 4th China International Import Expo was held, a press conference heard on Friday.

During the expo, five overseas organizations and five companies signed contracts to land in the district's West Hongqiao area, effectively converting from exhibitors into investors.

Another 11 companies also inked deals of intent during the expo to settle in Qingpu District.

The first order of the Shanghai trading group at the expo was signed between Yundu (Shanghai) Science and Technology Co Ltd based in Qingpu District and exhibitor Hong Kong Xingyun Logistics Trading Limited.

The procurement order was worth US$700 million.

Qingpu District has sealed the first order of the Shanghai trading delegation for four consecutive years at the expo.

A deal of intent worth US$150 million was also inked between Qingpu District and KNX Human Capital.

"We stepped up efforts to seek business investment, deepen trade and economic cooperation, and accelerate the landing of big projects during the expo," said Jin Junfeng, the district's deputy director.

A number of events such as a forum on the spillover effect of the expo and a rehabilitation and assisting device industry forum were hosted by the district during the expo to boost investment.

Expo attendees visited locations such as Bailian Outlets Plaza, Greenland Global Community Trading Hub and Lido Way, a cultural, tourism and shopping complex, to experience the splendor of the district.

A CIIE market featuring nearly 50 types of commodities recorded more than 1.7 million yuan (US$261,538) in sales during the expo with a daily visitor flow above 15,000, both record-high results.

The Greenland Global Community Trading Hub, a 365-day display and trade service platform of the expo, attracted more than 180 exhibitors from 76 countries and regions with a trade volume surpassing more than 50 billion yuan so far.

The district also implemented strict prevention measures against COVID-19 and ensured the expo's smooth operation.

About 300 medical workers from the district provided nucleic acid tests inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai during the expo. Five medical treatment stations and 24 temporary observation spots were set up at the center. In total, they served 138 people.