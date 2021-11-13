﻿
News / Metro

Glaucoma treatment program to assist poor patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0
A charity program to provide support for glaucoma patients to undergo surgery and rehabilitation was launched at Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital on Saturday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0

A charity program to provide support for glaucoma patients to undergo surgery and rehabilitation was launched at Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital on Saturday.

Glaucoma is a lifelong disease marked by increased pressure within the eyeball that can result in damage to the optic disk and a gradual loss of vision. It is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.

In China, about 22.7 percent of patients with glaucoma suffer blindness. There are 9.2 million people aged 40 and older with glaucoma in the nation, causing 55 percent to lose vision in one eye and 18.1 percent to lose vision in both eyes.

The charity program will sponsor poor patients to undergo surgery at the hospital, and help medical professionals carry out educational programs on glaucoma prevention and control as well as early detection and early intervention, officials said.

Glaucoma treatment program to assist poor patients
Ti Gong

A charity program sponsoring surgery and rehabilitation for poor glaucoma patients is established on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     