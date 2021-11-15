News / Metro

Portable charger rental companies investigated for shady practices

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0
Portable charger rental service providers were found to be excessively collecting personal information from users without consent and providing the information to third parties.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0

Portable charger rental service providers were found to be excessively collecting personal information from users without consent and providing the information to third parties, the Shanghai Consumer Council exposed on Monday.

The council investigated the apps of 10 portable charger rental service providers.

Among these, Soudian, a Shenzhen-based power bank rental firm, was found to be collecting users' personal information without user authorization, while Beidian, another power bank rental firm, was found to be collecting unnecessary user personal information multiple times without consent. The company also compiled new user data every five minutes, a frequency exceeding necessity, according to the council.

Jiedian was discovered to be providing users' personal information to third parties without consent, while Meituan did not specify the purpose, method and scope of personal information collection and usage in its privacy policy, the council said.

All of the 10 portable charger rental service providers were found to be collecting users' personal information via platforms such as WeChat or Alipay, and Xiudian, V Dian and Beidian were found collecting information such as the names or genders of users, which are irrelevant to rental services, the council reported.

Meanwhile, these 10 portable charger rental service providers were found to have potential risks for information leakage and malicious exploitation by third parties due to technical loopholes, according to the council.

The investigation also uncovered other problems, the council said.

Among complaints about portable charger rental services, 40 percent of consumers said that the charge for using the devices continued to accumulate even after they had returned the power banks.

System failure or error in returning the power banks led to the extra charge, the council said.

Misleading charging signs and unreasonable charges also drew the ire of consumers, the council said.

The council said it had asked the portable charger rental service providers in question to rectify the issue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Alipay
Meituan
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     