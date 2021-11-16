COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 new imported patients

They are Chinese returning from the Republic of Congo and Guinea. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 12 via France.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 40 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,413 imported cases, 2,348 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.