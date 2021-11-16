Big ticket discounts on Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway

People living in areas along the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway can enjoy more convenient train travel, with discounts being offered for railway tickets from Tuesday.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway has launched a new type of ticket system involving 30-day tickets and 20-time tickets, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Tuesday.

These tickets can be used for all high-speed trains (except for bullet trains with berths) passing through 10 stations – Shanghai Station, Shanghai West Station, Shanghai Hongqiao Station, Anting West Station, Taicang South Station, Taicang Station, Changshu Station, Zhangjiagang Station, Nantong West Station and Nantong Station.

Passengers can purchase these tickets on the railway 12306 website and 12306 APP from Tuesday, the group said.

Passengers who buy a 30-day ticket can travel up to 60 times – within the 30-day validity period – on trains that run on the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway with designated departure and arrival stations and designated seat when purchasing.

Passengers who buy the 20-time tickets, during the 90-day period, can take up to 20 trains that run on the railway with designated departure and arrival stations and designated seat when purchasing.

The new ticket system products are calculated based on the actual fare of all trains and seats, and corresponding discounts will be implemented, according to the group.