Disney fined by market regulators for food safety violation

Shanghai Disney Resort has come under fire again for violation of China's food safety law.

The resort's operator has recently been assessed a fine of 70,000 yuan (US$10,948) by the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.

A cake served to a diner at the resort's Royal Banquet Hall in June contained a foreign matter, according to the administrative penalty notice issued by the administration on Tuesday.

Authorities did not specify what the "foreign matter" was.

The cake was part of a set menu priced at 456 yuan.

The diner did not pay after spotting the issue, according to the administration.

Last month, Shanghai Disney Resort was fined more than 200,000 yuan for sales of substandard clothing.

Some T-shirts sold by the resort failed quality tests for two indexes of colorfastness, and a fine totaling 202,738 yuan was imposed by the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.

Dye in clothing with poor colorfastness can bleed into the skin and is harmful, experts said.

In late August, the resort was fined 5,000 yuan for improper notices on its lockers which, according to the Pudong New Area market watchdog, violates contract regulations.

The notice on four lockers inside the resort reads "Please store your belongings properly. Shanghai Disney Resort shall not bear any responsibility if items are missing."

The notice exempts the resort from responsibility, but China's regulations on contract violations stipulate that businesses should not eschew their responsibility in the contract when a consumer loses property, regardless of fault, the administration stated.

They should also not dismiss any legal responsibility for commodities or services they provide, according to the regulations.