Market regulators expose food failing quality control tests

Six batches of food failed quality tests, Shanghai's market regulators exposed on Wednesday, including a batch of chicken feet with excessive preservative levels.

Six batches of food failed quality tests, Shanghai's market regulators exposed on Wednesday.

A batch of chicken feet made and sold by time-honored food store Xiqu Laodafang Food failed tests for having excessive levels of sorbic acid, a common food preservative, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Long-term intake of food with high sorbic acid may harm liver and kidney health, officials warned.

Some beef strips sold by the Dufei Food Store in Xuhui District and made by Guizhou Zhen'an Food Co contained too much chromium.

High chromium intake may lead to poisoning, according to the administration.

In total, 787 batches of food samples were tested.

