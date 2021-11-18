Brain science, genomics focus of health-care incubator initiative

An intelligent health-care accelerator was launched in the city's innovation center of Zhangjiang on Wednesday, boosting its development in the biomedicine industry.

The accelerator is the first of its kind launched by Sequoia Capital China in its 16-year investment in the health-care sector.

The accelerator features a genomics incubator and a brain science incubation center.

The genomic section will provide startups with the world's leading labs and platforms, as well as tailor-made incubation services, such as top expert and financial support to make breakthroughs in the application of genomics.

The brain science section will form deep cooperation with research institutes and clinical experts to build world-leading platforms to develop cutting-edge technologies. The aim is to transform ideas into products, with the ultimate goal to contribute to intervention and treatment of brain diseases.

Shen Nanpeng, founder of Sequoia Capital China, said the accelerator was launched to help more intelligent health-care players to grow in China and support Shanghai to form world-class biomedicine industrial clusters.

"Brain science is one of the hottest topics in frontier research in the 21st century. But it is too complicated to make big progress," said renowned neuroscientist Mu-ming Poo.

"We need to strengthen basic research, as well as pay more attention to technological transformation," he added.



"The brain science incubation center is kind of a link to support better cooperation between research institutes and universities with entrepreneurs, and more incubation mechanisms."