COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 new imported patients

They are a German and five Chinese returning from the US, Nigeria, Germany, the UAE and Tajikistan. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a German who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 11.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 13.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, and the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in Germany, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 14.

The fifth patient, a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Tajikistan, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 15.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 191 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,420 imported cases, 2,356 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.