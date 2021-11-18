﻿
News / Metro

Crowning glory for 20 public toilets in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0
Twenty public toilets in the city were "crowned" the "most beautiful toilets of Shanghai" on Thursday, from among 40 finalists, based on experts' evaluation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Some of the "most beautiful toilets".

    Ti Gong





Twenty public toilets in the city were "crowned" the "most beautiful toilets of Shanghai" on Thursday.

Public toilets have become a beautiful landscape of the city and they are user-oriented and smart, authorities said.

About 160 work units submitted their recommendations since the WC competition was launched in October and 40 topped out as potential candidates based on experts' evaluation.

The public toilet at Guilin Road Station of Metro Line 15, the Xueronghua Road public toilet in the Pudong New Area, the public toilet at Changxing Island Countryside Park, the public toilet at Minhang District Culture Park, and the 2411 Changning Road public toilet are some on the list.

They are decorated with varied pictures and have introduced face recognition, smart cubicle guide and sensor systems to create a pleasant, convenient and non-contact experience for users, officials said.

The 682 Lingling Road public toilet features a wave design of a swimming pool as it is close to Xujiahui Sports Park, while the Xueronghua Road public toilet uses coated glass on its facade to ensure permeability, natural lighting and low carbon.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Another of the city toilets crowned for its unique features.



"There is more consideration given to eco-friendly functions at public toilets now," said He Jialiang, deputy director of the Shanghai Public Sanitation and Environment Quality Monitoring Center.

"They have good lighting and ventilation conditions and ensure reasonable ratio of men's and women's cubicles.

"Smart systems enable people to learn the occupancy rate of cubicles in real time as well as the temperature and humidity level of the toilet and a refined cleaning approach has been implemented at city public toilets.

"After every use, a cleaning process follows."

Five other public toilets in the city were honored for their unique features.

Among these, a public toilet at Caojing Countryside Park won the title for resembling a tree house, surrounded by nature.

"Public toilets at local tourist attractions reflect their unique regional flavors and haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan styles," said Yang Guoheng, deputy director of the public service department of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

"They are more environment-friendly, energy-saving and human-oriented with the needs of children and seniors considered in their design," he added.

The event, in its sixth year, was jointly organized by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau and the Shanghai Civilization Office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xujiahui
Changning
Minhang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     