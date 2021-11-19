﻿
News / Metro

Online visit to Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
From Friday, people can appreciate Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital online, as Renji Hospital unveiled its history exhibition hall on the Internet.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0

Beginning on Friday, people can enjoy the 177-year history of Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital online, as Renji Hospital unveiled its history exhibition hall on the Internet.

The history exhibition hall is located in the east branch of the hospital in the Pudong New Area, and has been honored as a patriotism education base in Pudong. It covers 400 square meters with 12 sections.

Founded in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji pioneered Western medicine in Shanghai. It has played an active role for almost two centuries and is showcased in different sections of the exhibition, including the introduction of Western medicine to China, medical service during China's revolutionary wars and involvement in public health campaigns such as COVID-19.

The Web address is http://pano.518pano.com/project/61/.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     