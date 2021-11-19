Online visit to Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital

From Friday, people can appreciate Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital online, as Renji Hospital unveiled its history exhibition hall on the Internet.

Beginning on Friday, people can enjoy the 177-year history of Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital online, as Renji Hospital unveiled its history exhibition hall on the Internet.

The history exhibition hall is located in the east branch of the hospital in the Pudong New Area, and has been honored as a patriotism education base in Pudong. It covers 400 square meters with 12 sections.

Founded in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji pioneered Western medicine in Shanghai. It has played an active role for almost two centuries and is showcased in different sections of the exhibition, including the introduction of Western medicine to China, medical service during China's revolutionary wars and involvement in public health campaigns such as COVID-19.

The Web address is http://pano.518pano.com/project/61/.