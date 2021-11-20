﻿
News / Metro

Chenshan Botanical Garden's lonely tree now livestreaming sensation

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
A tree stands alone on a grassy slope under a blue and white sky, presenting an aesthetic but bleak and lonely picture.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
Chenshan Botanical Garden's lonely tree now livestreaming sensation

The "lonely tree" at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

Chenshan Botanical Garden's lonely tree now livestreaming sensation
Ti Gong

The "lonely tree" at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

A tree stands alone on a grassy slope under a blue and white sky, presenting an aesthetic but bleak and lonely picture.

It is the scene of a round-the-clock livestreaming event which has lasted for three days. The "lonely tree" at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District is the only character.

Sometimes, a few birds flew past, or the tree was bathed in sunlight. Sometimes, people posed in front of the tree.

All these images are available on your mobile phone. Wherever you are, the tree is always there with a click.

The "lonely tree" first gained popularity on social networking platforms and became a wanghong (online celebrity) tree quickly after photos were uploaded online.

The garden operator decided to create a livestreaming event and allowed bullet-screen comments.

Netizens can decide whether to make their "tree hollow" messages secret or public.

A unique connection is created and the tree turns out to have a warm existence. Hundreds of messages have flocked in.

"The tree is lonely, and people are lonely. If they are together, they are not lonely", "I feel lonely enough to watch the tree all day long", "I miss you", "I love you", are some bullet-screen comments that have been posted.

The tree is close to the No. 1 entrance of the botanical garden. It is a Catalpa speciosa, originally native to the United States.

In fact, the tree is not the only one on the grassy slope, but the "loneliness" originates from the distance among the line of Catalpa speciosa there.

Wang Yuanyuan, a staff member at the botanical garden, said the livestreaming will continue.

"There are many healing and warm bullet screen comments," she said.

Zhang Zhe, another staffer with the garden, added: "The livestreaming aims to increase the interaction with people and emotional connection after the tree gained popularity online."

Chenshan Botanical Garden's lonely tree now livestreaming sensation
Ti Gong

The "lonely tree" at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

Chenshan Botanical Garden's lonely tree now livestreaming sensation
Ti Gong

Scan the QR code for the livestreaming of the tree.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     