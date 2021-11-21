Season turns a new leaf with colder weather

The temperature is expected to drop to under 10 degrees Celsius on Monday with a cold-front mass arriving from the north.

The temperature is expected to drop to under 10 degrees Celsius on Monday with a cold-front mass arriving from the north, Shanghai's weather authorities report.

Temperatures will be as low as 3 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with it even lower in the suburbs.

Sunday saw showers and thick clouds with temperatures fluctuating between 15 and 19 degrees.

However, the temperature is expected to rise from Thursday, with highs back to 17 degrees and lows more than 10 degrees.

