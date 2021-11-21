Hospital releases myopia surgery guideline

More than 90 percent of university students in China have myopia, and the condition is expected to effect half of the global population by 2050.

But it is important to regulate the practice of myopia surgery to enhance treatment quality and ensure patients' safety and life quality, said medical experts from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital over the weekend.

Its experts have issued a surgical guidance on implantable collamor lens. This is a new intraocular lens which is implanted into the eye without removing the natural lens. This lens is an alternative to laser vision correction surgery.

"Differing from laser surgery, ICL doesn't change the structure of eyes and is a good choice for young myopia patients between 18 and 55 years old without other eye diseases or immunity diseases," said Zhou Xingtao, president of the hospital. "It is reversible surgery, as the implanted lens can be removed or changed."

The hospital was the first medical facility in China to carry out ICL surgery and has become the facility with the highest record for ICL treatment in the nation.

To promote the technology, it has launched 52 training courses with over 500 doctors from all over the nation.