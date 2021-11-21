﻿
News / Metro

Battle commences in eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
Shanghai's annual amateur electronic sports contest was launched over the weekend.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:22 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
Battle commences in eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship
Ti Gong

Players compete in the knockout games of the 2021 eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship.

Shanghai's annual amateur electronic sports contest was launched over the weekend.

It is part of the city's drive to become a global eSports capital.

Esports players and teams from both home and abroad are encouraged to take part in the eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship, which will be held through December 25 in Putuo District.

Participants compete in the most popular computer and mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games, "League of Legends" and "Honor of Kings."

The annual public eSports event aims to further promote eSports culture across the city, according to the Putuo District Culture and Tourism Bureau, one of the organizers of the event. All matches will be livestreamed online.

Shanghai aims to become the world's eSports capital, eventually rivaling Los Angeles, which has attracted famous game clubs and developers like Riot Games, Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward.

The city government has initiated a series of preferential policies to support the industry and professional players.

With traditional sports activities curtailed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, local authorities have reaffirmed the city's commitment to developing eSports. The 2021 eSports Shanghai Championship was held in Minhang District early this year.

Putuo has made eSports one of its key industries, the bureau said.

Several other key eSports venues have been developed in Putuo, such as the ESP eSports Experiencing Center in Changfeng business district along the Suzhou Creek, which features a professional eSports arena.

Battle commences in eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship
Ti Gong

Competition is intense.

Battle commences in eSports Shanghai Amateur Championship
Ti Gong

Players pose with Cosplay actress on the sideline of the game.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Suzhou Creek
Activision Blizzard
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     