Hospital working with communities to improve care for elderly

Shanghai's Huadong Hospital has been honored as one of the first group of 'elderly-friendly' medical facilities.
Officials made the comments when celebrating the hospital's 70 anniversary on Friday.

It has been developing its focus on gerontology through senior health care, disease prevention and control, scientific research and education.

To better serve patients, the hospital has voluntarily participated in community health care by directing community doctors to allow elderly patients to receive high-quality medical services near their homes.

"We have established cooperation with communities and set up patient transfer networks between Huadong and the grassroots," said Gao Wen, president of Huadong Hospital.

"Huadong's doctors are experts behind these community doctors.

"It is also a trial under the public hospital reform. We will use the Internet and intelligent hospital project to develop more services for the convenience of patients and streamline the medical process."

