Brewer fined over drinking-motion beer ad on WeChat

The China unit of AB InBev, the world's leading beer company, has been fined 250,000 yuan (US$39,200) for violation of China's advertisement law.

An advertisement, released by the company on its WeChat account, was found to contain beer drinking motion in a video and photographs, which is banned according to China's advertisement regulations on alcoholic drinks.

The fine was imposed in Shanghai by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation recently.