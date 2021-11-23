﻿
News / Metro

Local food & beverage establishments assessed fines

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-11-23       0
A coffee company was fined for false advertising, and a hotpot chain was fined for serving an unsanitary beverage.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-11-23       0

A coffee company and a hotpot restaurant in Shanghai were assessed administrative penalties recently by Shanghai's market regulators.

Belray Coffee was fined 300,000 yuan (US$46,980) by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation for false promotion.

The Shanghai-registered company claimed its coffee beans undergo carbon dioxide release for 14 days after roasting while grinding in fact started 24 hours after roasting, an investigation revealed.

The claim constituted false promotion, according to the administration.

In another case, an outlet of the hotpot chain Xiabu Xiabu in Hongkou District was fined 5,000 yuan for violation of China's food safety law.

Milk tea made by the outlet on Zhongshan Road N2 was found to contain high amounts of bacteria, according to the Hongkou District Administration for Market Regulation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     