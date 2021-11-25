﻿
News / Metro

Too many complaints, authority accuses house rental company

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0
Consumer disputes over repairs, deposits, refunds and overcharging push complaints against Baletu agency up by more than 77 percent.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0

A go-between property agency in Shanghai has come under fire for drawing an avalanche of complaints.

The Shanghai Consumer Council has targeted Baletu, a house rental platform, for drawing the ire of consumers. It asked the operator to make immediate rectification during a talk with the company on Thursday.

By November 22 this year, the council had received 245 complaints about the platform, soaring 77.54 percent from the same period last year.

"Unmatched promotion content, housing quality, facility operation failure, repair services, deposit return and charging disputes were mainly involved," said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the council.

Some apartments listed for rental on the platform were found to be problematic on issues such as illegal structure and leases by sub-landlords without permission.

They exposed loopholes in the company's housing review mechanism, according to the council.

The platform promised seven-day unconditional return of all fees for end of lease, while many consumers complained they were in fact charged rents and other fees even if they did not start accommodation for a single day, said Tang.

The company was also accused of playing foul to evade responsibility after infringing the rights and interests of tenants, according to the council.

It was also found by the council to have refused the return of deposits and charging extra power rates.

The business model of the company was criticized for possibly hiking the rental prices of the housing market.

"Significant changes in complaints over Shanghai's go-between property agencies have been witnessed in recent years," said Tang. "Property rental disputes have surpassed that of the general property trade, with double-digit increases."

The council called on authorities to draft relevant regulations to cover new problems in the rental market and to regulate it.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     