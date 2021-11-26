COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 new local cases, 1 imported infection

The local trio are friends who traveled to neighboring Suzhou City from November 19 to 21. The imported infection is a Chinese returning from Thailand.

Three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one imported infection were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first local patient, a resident of Xiamen City in Fujian Province, traveled from Xiamen to Beijing on November 12 and arrived in Shanghai on November 15.

The second local patient is a Shanghai resident living in the Pudong New Area while the third lives in Qingpu District.

The three cases are friends who traveled to neighboring Suzhou City from November 19 to 21. They were confirmed positive yesterday.



A total of 182 close contacts have been tracked down and are under medical observation.

The imported patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 23.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated place.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,453 imported cases, 2,388 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.