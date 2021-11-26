﻿
Police officer stands on at hospital during lockdown

Zhu Yaoming, a police officer based at Ruijin Hospital, stayed on at his post without any hesitation when the facility was placed under lockdown yesterday.

Zhu was told at 2pm on Thursday about the lockdown for pandemic control and immediately asked to stay on duty.

The hospital is one of the few in Shanghai with a police officer working full-time on site.

Zhu, who has been posted at the hospital for a decade, is known as "President Zhu" alongside the president of the hospital for his excellent work.

"I'm sure I will be a good helping hand because I know the hospital and the people here so well," said the 58-year-old.

Zhu said his job was to keep order at the hospital as the lockdown will inevitably disturb normal life.

"Some people were nervous because they couldn't enter the hospital to bring stuff to the patients inside," he said.

"Together with the hospital staff, I explained to them and helped relay their items to the people in need."

Zhu's colleagues have been helping maintain traffic order and security outside the hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
