COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 new imported cases

Imported patients are Chinese returning from Nigeria, the UAE, Spain and Surinam. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 21.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on November 22.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Spain who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on November 24.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Surinam who arrived at the local airport on November 24.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 139 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,458 imported cases, 2,391 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.