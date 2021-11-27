﻿
Installation of building elevators in Pudong gets a lift

Pudong has developed a QR code to facilitate debate and progress on the installation of elevators in old neighborhoods.
Pudong has developed a QR code to facilitate debate and progress on the installation of elevators in old neighborhoods.

Shanghai has been promoting elevator installation in decades-old multi-story residential buildings to help residents, especially the elderly.

But it hasn't been easy to coordinate differing opinions.

Pudong has found a solution by digitalizing a wide range of affairs and services. By scanning the QR code, people can read policies, express opinions and review installation plans. It covers more than 1,700 residential quarters with multi-story buildings.

Residents can make their voices heard by just sitting at home and tapping on their mobile phones, according to Xia Yi, an official with Pudong's constriction and transportation commission.

"It could help to increase efficiency," she said. "Now it usually costs three to five months to have one elevator installed. We hope to reduce the period to within three months."

So far this year, installation of more than 600 elevators have been put on the agenda, including 103 now installed.

"I wouldn't have expected to go downstairs," said 97-year-old Shen Suman. "But this elevator has allowed me to breathe in the fresh air and bask under sunshine. It's my happiest time."

Zhu Ping said one of her neighbors would rather rent a house with an elevator than stay at her home as she was clumsy, and uncertain of her footing.

"As soon as she heard the news of the installation of an elevator, she said finally she could return home," Zhu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

