Timely surgery during lockdown saves newborn girl

Doctors at Xinhua Hospital conducted an emergency surgery on a newborn girl with a congenital intestinal deformity while the hospital was in lockdown for medical screening.
Doctors at Xinhua Hospital conducted an emergency surgery on a newborn girl with a congenital intestinal deformity while the hospital was in lockdown for medical screening.

A woman in the 35th-week of pregnancy went to Xinhua one week ago, as a prenatal check at another hospital found serious expansion in the fetus' intestinal canal. Experts estimated it was congenital digestive tract closure.

Concerned the fetus' condition was becoming serious, doctors suggested the woman deliver the baby in the 36th week of pregnancy. They would then conduct surgery.

The delivery was scheduled for Friday and the process started well under schedule. However the hospital received orders to carry out a lockdown for medical screening.

The girl was delivered at 5pm on Friday. She was sent to ICU for checks and evaluation immediately. Doctors found the position of the closure. The intestinal canal has bulged to 4 to 5 centimeters, requiring immediate surgery.

A surgery was launched at midnight and finished at 2:30am. The baby is stable and recovering well.

Xinhua Hospital / Ti Gong

The newborn girl in surgery.

Xinhua Hospital
