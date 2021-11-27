Expanded safety tracking coverage is food for thought

Shanghai's food safety tracking coverage has been further expanded with two new classifications, local market regulators have announced.

So far, 11 classifications of food products have been included in the city's food information tracking management mechanism after food and wine were added, and 44 types of foods are involved from the previous 20, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation announced on Friday.

The expansion was based on discussion, an experts' review and hearing, according to the administration.

Imported frozen poultry, vegetables such as tomato and potato, fruits, namely apples and bananas, aquatic products, bean products, dairy products, edible oil, and special foods referring to infant formulas and health products are among those included.

The tracking information covers the whole manufacturing and circulation process from the root to the terminal.

At present, about 100,000 food manufacturing and sales businesses have been listed in the city's tracking platform with about 1.8 billion pieces of tracking information recorded, according to the administration.

Consumers are able to track relevant information of about 10,000 food manufacturing and sales businesses by scanning QR codes on food products.

The tracking information is also accessible on the "Shanghai Food Safety Information Tracking" WeChat account.