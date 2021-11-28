Foreign guests experience charm of traditional Chinese culture

Diplomats and their spouses from 13 foreign consulates in Shanghai visited the backstage of Wanping Theater to learn more about the charm of traditional Chinese theater.

Diplomats and their spouses from 13 foreign consulates in Shanghai have visited the backstage of Wanping Theater to learn more about the charm of traditional Chinese theater.

They also took in a performance of the Yueju Opera classic "A Dream of Red Mansions" on Saturday night.

The three-hour show starred Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's young performers Yu Guo and Chen Minjuan.

The troupe has been dedicated to the spread and cultural exchange of the art form. Last year, it also invited foreign guests to attend lectures on the artistry of the traditional Chinese opera.

Ti Gong