Dior T-shirts fail fiber quality test, penalty imposed

Branded store fined US$3,014 by the Pudong New Area market officials and illegal profit confiscated.

A Christian Dior store in the Pudong New Area has been fined by authorities after clothing it sold failed a quality test.

Three t-shirts sold at the store inside Shanghai free trade zone were failed for their fiber content and use instructions, according to the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.

The items' product value totaled 19,200 yuan (US$3,014),

The shop was fined 19,200 yuan and its illegal profit of 4,007 yuan was confiscated by the administration.