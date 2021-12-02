﻿
News / Metro

Customs dog candidates compete to pass their 'sniff' tests

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Thirty-three dogs of different breeds qualified at the annual "exam" to be deployed with Customs officers to detect banned goods entering Shanghai ports.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Edited by Zhu Yuting. Subtitles by Zhu Yuting.
Customs dog candidates compete to pass their 'sniff' tests
Ti Gong

A Labrador sniffs a suitcase to find the "object."

A Labrador, Springer, Golden Retriever and Beagle competed to become furry "customs officers" recently, Shanghai Customs said on Thursday.

Over 60 dogs of different breeds took the test, held every year, in "applying" for the supervised work position. And 33 of them passed the exam, according to customs officers.

The inspection exam was split into two parts – one static, the other dynamic.

For the static inspection, 36 boxes were displayed in a matrix on the ground, including the most common suitcases, foam boxes and cardboard boxes. The "targets" of different odor sources were hidden in them, and the more the dogs found, the higher the score they could get.

In the dynamic part, six staff members each pushed or pulled around a suitcase, simulating the scene at an inspection point. The dogs needed to find the prohibited items in the suitcase by sniffing.

Shanghai Customs' work dogs are deployed at airports, cruise and railway ports, and mail and express inspection work sites. They give full play to the role of monitoring entry and exit goods, significantly increasing the supervision efficiency.

The pandemic has put a temporary stop to the dogs' availability but they will return to work in accordance with relevant rules in the future, customs officials said.

Customs dog candidates compete to pass their 'sniff' tests
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     