COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from the US and the UK. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the UK who arrived at the local airport on November 29 via Finland.

The third patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 3 via Finland.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 85 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,491 imported cases, 2,426 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 386 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.