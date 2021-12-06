Association to further promote percussion music in the world

The International Percussion Education Association has recently joined the International Music Council to promote the development of percussion education worldwide.

Co-founded by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and 14 other world-leading universities in 2014, the IPEA has made a great effort to promote Chinese percussion in the world. Since 2016, it has held an international percussion competition in China every year.

IPEA President Liao Changyong, also president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, said the establishment of the IPEA is meant to unite and drive more forces to produce ideas, works and talent on a global scale.

Alfons Karabuda, president of the IMC, expressed his congratulations to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, a college with a history of 94 years. He believed that the IPEA would play an important role in the musical field in the world and looked forward to further cooperation.

In the future, the IPEA is expected to make good use of the global resources of IMC to promote the development of percussion music in the world.