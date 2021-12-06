News / Metro

Association to further promote percussion music in the world

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
The International Percussion Education Association has recently joined the International Music Council to promote the development of percussion education worldwide.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0

The International Percussion Education Association (IPEA) has recently joined the International Music Council (IMC) to further promote the development of percussion education and music exchange worldwide.

Co-founded by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and 14 other world-leading universities in 2014, the IPEA has made a great effort to promote Chinese percussion in the world. Since 2016, it has held an international percussion competition in China every year.

IPEA President Liao Changyong, also president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, said the establishment of the IPEA is meant to unite and drive more forces to produce ideas, works and talent on a global scale.

Alfons Karabuda, president of the IMC, expressed his congratulations to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, a college with a history of 94 years. He believed that the IPEA would play an important role in the musical field in the world and looked forward to further cooperation.

In the future, the IPEA is expected to make good use of the global resources of IMC to promote the development of percussion music in the world.

Association to further promote percussion music in the world
Ti Gong

Since 2016, the IPEA has held an international percussion competition in China every year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     