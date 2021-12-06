News / Metro

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
A Shanghai Jiao Tong University team returned to land with China's research ship Tansuo-1 over the weekend after finishing their deep-sea research mission in the West Pacific.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition
Ti Gong

From left: Xiao Xiang, Wang Yinzhao, Zhao Weishu and Zhang Yu, the four researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, who joined the deep-ocean expedition to the Mariana Trench

A group of four from Shanghai Jiao Tong University returned to land with China's research ship Tansuo-1 over the weekend after finishing their deep-sea research mission in the western Pacific Ocean.

Tansuo-1 returned to a port in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, on Sunday, after completing its deep-ocean expedition to the Mariana Trench.

During the 53-day expedition, which started on October 14, the China-built deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) successfully completed 23 dives, six of which exceeded a depth of 10,000 meters.

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition
Ti Gong

A robotic arm takes sediments from the Mariana Trench.

Among them, the SJTU team, lead by Xiao Xiang, director of the university's International Center for Deep Life Investigation, completed eight dives, including two exceeding the depth of 10,000 meters and three exceeding 9,000 meters, according to the university.

They even descended to the Challenge Deep, the deepest area in the Mariana Trench, going down about 11,000 meters.

Xiao and two other divers also reached an unknown area 8,919 meters deep in the Yap Trench, which has never been visited by human beings.

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition

A sea anemone found in the Mariana Trench

During the expedition, they collected precious samples from more than 200 sites, including water, sediments, rock samples, as well as micro-organisms. They also measured a series of environment parameters, which are precious data for deep-water ecological research.

"At the bottom of the Yap Trench, we discovered macro-organisms such as trepangs, starfish, sea anemones and spongia," said Xiao. "The high density of macro-organism indicates there are plenty of micro-organisms in sediments and water in the area. Though no human has ever reached that area before, we saw influence of human beings, such as rubbish."

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition

A starfish found in the Mariana Trench

Xiao said they discovered two different kinds of gammarids as well as starfish in the Mariana Trench.

"We found that the densities of macro-organisms, whether large or small, are lower at the depth of over 10,000 meters than in shallower areas," said Xiao. "But life is not forbidden in the 10,000-meter deep area. And the influence of human activities can also been seen at the deepest point in the ocean."

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition
Ti Gong

A special jellyfish found in Yap Trench

During the expedition, they became accustomed to a life with 13 hours of diving and 24 hours for processing samples afterwards. They had daily meetings lasting between one and a half hours to two hours, with scientists, divers and crew members from different backgrounds sharing their experiences and ideas for better cooperation and analyzing photos and videos taken underwater.

Xiao said his team mainly did research on micro-organisms to answer questions such as biodiversity, life's origins and boundaries, the impact of climate change and pollutant degradation.

The SJTU International Center for Deep Life Investigation was the earliest in China to carry out research on deep-sea micro-organisms.

Shanghai university team returns from West Pacific deep-sea expedition

Researchers hold certificates showing the depths to which they descended.

A total of 17 Chinese researchers were on board Tansuo-1 and took part in the expedition.

During the voyage, the research teams jointly launched the Mariana Consensus. The consensus calls for the establishment of a standardized system for deep-sea expeditions to realize the long-term preservation and sharing of deep-ocean scientific samples and data, so as to achieve international cooperation on deep-sea expeditions.

They also launched the Mariana Trench Environment and Ecology Research Project. The project aims to invite more researchers from home and abroad to join in the MEER, so as to tackle major scientific issues together, such as the origins of life and environmental adaptation, biodiversity and climate change, among others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     