News / Metro

New skills competition pushes new careers

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
A skills competition for new vocations was held in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting 23 teams and 330 individuals to compete in 20 skill and technology categories.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:34 UTC+8, 2021-12-06       0
New skills competition pushes new careers
Ti Gong

Online sales is a new vocational recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

A skills competition for new vocations was held in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting 23 teams and 330 individuals to compete in 20 skill and technology categories, such as all-media operation, AI training, decluttering and online sales.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held simultaneously at 14 venues in 7 districts to avoid overcrowding.

The event was also a selection for candidates to represent Shanghai at the National New Vocations and Digital Technology Skills Competition.

On the theme of "New Era, New Skills, New Dreams," the competition focused on new professions in the emerging digital economy industry.

There were five professional technology categories – smart manufacturing engineering, integrated circuit engineering, artificial intelligence engineering, industrial Internet engineering and virtual reality engineering. The rest 15 were for skilled people, such as online sales staff, chain store operation managers, supply chain managers, AI trainers, industrial robotic system operators and housekeepers providing decluttering services.

These are all new vocations unveiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the competition was expected to advance social recognition of the new careers and generally promote employment in society.

New skills competition pushes new careers
Ti Gong

The competition among AI trainers

Most of the competitors were very young and well educated. About 60 percent of them were enterprise employees and 40 percent teachers. Nearly 70 percent were younger than 35. More than 80 percent had a bachelor's or higher degrees.

The employers of the competitors included state-owned, private and foreign-invested enterprises, as well as vocational schools and private training organizations, indicating greater social attention to digital technologies and digital economy as well as the urgent need for related talent and the bright prospects for related career development.

Gold, silver and bronze prizes were given to outstanding individuals and teams while some individuals won medallions for excellence.

All the winning contestants will have had their vocational skills level upgraded.

A total of 40 competitors – the top two winners for each competition category – will represent Shanghai at the National New Vocation and Digital Technology Skills Competition in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, in January.

New skills competition pushes new careers
Ti Gong

Decluttering service is a new career

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     