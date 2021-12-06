News / Metro

Students to brainstorm for better city at congress

The 17th Congress of Shanghai Students' Federation this week will discuss 229 suggestions submitted from local students on the city's development.
The city's students have submitted 229 suggestions to the government for the upcoming 17th Congress of the Shanghai Students' Federation, the Youth League Shanghai said on Monday.

The suggestions were collected from 82 students' unions in the city's universities and colleges and 16 students' federations at the district level since early October.

The suggestions focus on several themes, including the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, the further reform and opening of the Pudong New Area, the construction of the Five New Cities, entrepreneurship among the younger generation, improving public services, volunteer actions and campus initiatives.

The suggestions will be forwarded to different government departments for consideration.

The congress, held once very five years, will take place on December 9-11.

Most of the student deputies who will attend this year's congress are aged under 21, with the youngest 15 years old, according to the Youth League.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
