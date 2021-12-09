Colorful beauty and charm of Xinjiang county in photo exhibition

Display features natural scenery and culture of Zepu County captured through the lenses of 550 photographers.

A photo exhibition offering a glimpse into the beauty and charm of Zepu County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has opened in Changning District.

In total, 100 works showcasing Zepu's natural scenery, culture and its fruitful achievements with Minhang District's assistance are featured.

The displayed photos were selected from 5,841 works.

The event is jointly hosted by Zepu County government, Zepu direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, and Shanghai Spring Tour.

About 550 photographers took chartered flights to Zepu between September and November to capture its beauty through their lenses.

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development, and tourism is part of the plan.

Zepu is home to a national poplar forest park, a national wetland park and a longevity and folk culture village, to list some of its attractions.

The exhibition will last 10 days and admission is free of charge on the third floor of Shanghai Spring Art Space at 1558 Dingxi Road.