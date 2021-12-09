News / Metro

Colorful beauty and charm of Xinjiang county in photo exhibition

Display features natural scenery and culture of Zepu County captured through the lenses of 550 photographers.
A forest scene photo on display.
Chen Wenhao

A forest scene photo on display.

An autumn scene photo on display.
Cai Gangnan

An autumn scene photo on display.

A photo of a misty forest scene.
Wei Jihong

A photo of a misty forest scene.

A photo of a man with seasonal produce featured at the exhibition.
Wang Hechun

A photo of a man with seasonal produce featured at the exhibition.

A photo exhibition offering a glimpse into the beauty and charm of Zepu County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has opened in Changning District.

In total, 100 works showcasing Zepu's natural scenery, culture and its fruitful achievements with Minhang District's assistance are featured.

The displayed photos were selected from 5,841 works.

The event is jointly hosted by Zepu County government, Zepu direction office of Shanghai's assistance in Xinjiang, and Shanghai Spring Tour.

About 550 photographers took chartered flights to Zepu between September and November to capture its beauty through their lenses.

A photo on display.
Ye Jin

A photo on display.

A photo depicting fruits of the season.
Wang Li

A photo depicting fruits of the season.

A photo featuring sun bursting through clouds over water.
Ruan Xiaofang

A photo featuring sun bursting through clouds over water.

A photo featuring chefs at work making noodles.
Rong Wen

A photo featuring chefs at work making noodles.

A photo featured
Gao Jianjun

A photo featured

Shanghai has paired with Xinjiang in a national program to assist in its development, and tourism is part of the plan.

Zepu is home to a national poplar forest park, a national wetland park and a longevity and folk culture village, to list some of its attractions.

The exhibition will last 10 days and admission is free of charge on the third floor of Shanghai Spring Art Space at 1558 Dingxi Road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
