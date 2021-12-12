News / Metro

New rules ensure correct application of justice

Judges and procurators are under stricter supervision when contacting lawyers, the city's justice authorities said.
New rules, including a total of 27 prohibited actions, were launched on November 30.

New rules, including a total of 27 prohibited actions, were launched on November 30.

In addition to the current judges, prosecutors and full-time and part-time lawyers, it further regulates the staff of outgoing judges, prosecutors, public lawyers, corporate lawyers, secretaries employed by law firms, administration, human resources, information technology and risk control.

There are 16 actions to stipulate the prohibition of judges and procurators, while 11 restrict lawyers.

This regulation rules lists in detail the prohibited acts for the above-mentioned judicial personnel, including all the actions that may interfere with judicial justice, such as private contacts, receiving or giving gifts or money in all ways.

If judges, procurators and lawyers disobey the rules, they could receive administrative and criminal punishment in accordance with the law.

The administrative staff of the courts and procuratorates are brought into supervision together to further regulate their contacts, and maintain judicial justice, according to the rules.

Also, the measures stipulated five prohibited acts for outgoing judges and prosecutors, to prevent taking part in some activities which could affect or interfere with judicial justice.

They are asked not to be agent ad litem or lawyers after leaving the courts, and also not to participate in justice activities.

﻿
Top
     