Annual blue book on international drug control released

The annual blue book on international drug control, which was released in Shanghai, warns that global drug crimes are displaying a tendency for diversification and complexity.

Ti Gong

The annual blue book on international drug control for 2021, which was released in Shanghai on Wednesday, warns that global drug crimes are displaying a tendency for diversification and complexity.

It says that raising people's vigilance against drugs, enhancing their awareness and ability to reject drugs and creating a sound atmosphere for everyone to participate in drug control is a serious challenge confronting every country in today's world.

It also highlights drug control problems that have been talked about in global public health dimension since 2016, and the global system of drug abuse prevention that is a work in progress.

In addition, the book lists problems in delivering correct information and knowledge about preventing drug abuse due to adjustment of drug policies in some countries.

It cites the United States, where in recent years more and more states have announced the legalization and de-penalization of marijuana, which has forced other countries to rethink drug education and prevention methods for youngsters.

The blue book, sponsored by the Shanghai Narcotics Control Committee Office and jointly published by the Shanghai Academy and Shanghai University, is the nation's first of its kind, which made its debut in 2019. It is released every year as an annual report.

The book also reveals four problems that every country in the world is facing now in controlling drug issues: accessibility, low participation, insufficient funding and insufficient coverage.

This year's report shares details about drug studies, education, control and prevention policies in China, Canada, the US, India, Russia, Japan, Mexico, Europe as well as countries in Southeast Asia's "Golden Triangle," and sheds light on the construction and practice of the global drug abuse prevention system.